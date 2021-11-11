Milton Keynes charity launches annual Lottery Winter Draw with £4,000 prize pot

Willen Hospice has launched its annual Lottery Winter Draw with prizes totalling £4,000 up for grabs.

The annual draw helps to raise funds for the ongoing work of the Hospice and gives people an opportunity to give to a worthy cause with just a £1 ticket. Everyone who enters has a chance to win the first prize of £3,000, the second prize of £500 or one of ten £50 runner up prizes.

Lottery fundraising manager Louise Dela-Haye said: “Every ticket we sell, helps to support the Hospice in offering our care completely free of charge. It also gives us a chance to give something back to our amazing supporters.”

Willen Hospice is marking its 25th year of hosting its annual Winter Lottery

In addition to celebrating its 40th year, the Hospice is also marking its 25th year of hosting the Lottery. During this time the Lottery has raised more than £6 million and more than 1,300 players have won the weekly Lottery prize of £1,000.

Louise added: “When the pandemic hit, we had to cancel or postpone our fundraising events and close our shops for months on end, but alongside our regular givers, our Lottery has continued to be a vital source of income. A huge thank you to all our Lottery players, past, present and future, for helping us to be there for local families. You really do make a difference.”

With only around a quarter of its financial support coming from the NHS, the bulk of the money the Hospice needs, is raised privately. It takes £4.7million every year, or £9 a minute, to continue providing specialist, compassionate care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Winter Draw tickets are available to buy online at the hospice website or in any of the Willen Hospice shops, to adults 16 years and over. The closing date is February 4, 2022, the draw takes place on February 10 and winners will be announced within seven days.

