Milton Keynes charity launches new mental health awareness video

A Milton Keynes mental health charity has launched a new video to raise awareness and offer support.

The video, produced by Mind BLMK, focuses on the individual stories of three Mind BLMK service users, including a volunteer and a Mind BLMK Crisis Café team leader.

A spokesman said: "Each of us have a story to tell, it’s what binds us and forms our own personal values and beliefs. Often it can feel difficult to communicate how you feel and there’s not always the opportunity or space to tell your own story.

Mental health charity Mind BLMK says more people have suffered mental health issues since the pandemic

"Mind BLMK celebrates the individuality of their local community, service users and staff in this video, with the hope to raise further awareness of their work locally and to let people know that they are here to support them in their time of need.

"Over the past year, the severity and complexity of mental health needs has increased and the demand for mental health services has grown rapidly, with two out of three people stating that their mental health had got worse since the beginning of the pandemic."

Caroline Lewis, BLMK, chief executive officer, said: “We continue to be dedicated to support those who come to us to manage the elements of their story which have affected their wellbeing and mental health. Over the last year, we've worked hard to develop our services and furthered our support offer for those based in the communities of Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes.“

Mind BLMK says it is grateful to its service users, volunteers, and staff who have supported the charity throughout the past year, and appreciate their continued support towards their work.