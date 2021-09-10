Milton Keynes charity project included in £416k NHS funding boost

YMCA Milton Keynes has been included in a £416k funding boost organised for local health care charities.

The Milton Keynes-based charity is one of four projects awarded a portion of a grant organised by NHS Charities Together.

The charities chosen within the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG), were handpicked as projects that improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people.

YMCA Milton Keynes

An emphasis has also been placed on providing funding to services that can improve emergency response times and lower hospital admissions.

In recognition of its 'Shine Project', which offers mental health support to vulnerable young people. It also works with local hospitals to identify victims of assault and violent abuse attending A&E, to ensure that they get the vital support they need.

NHS services are currently facing the pressure of preparing for winter and coping with the ongoing challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

The CCG advises the funding was achieved in collaboration with local hospitals, voluntary, faith, community and social enterprise organisations.

The other projects receiving the funding are run by the Bedfordshire Rural Community Charity, South Central Ambulance Charity, and the British Red Cross.

Paul Calaminus, senior responsible officer for BLMK ICS inequalities priority, said: "We are delighted that these projects have been awarded funding from NHS Charities Together. Their work will hugely benefit the health and wellbeing of people throughout our community, especially those who are isolated or vulnerable.

"It's a great example of how NHS organisations, local authorities, voluntary groups and charities can work in partnership to make a real difference to the lives of our patients.

"As the winter months approach NHS services are always under pressure, but the COVID-19 pandemic could mean that demand is greater than ever this year. By improving response times, reducing emergency admissions, and looking after people in their communities, these projects will play a key role in supporting local health and care services and reducing the pressure upon them."

South Central Ambulance Charity will be delivering support to care homes which will be particularly important throughout the winter months. Its’ work includes training volunteer community first responders to attend potentially life-threatening emergencies in the vital first minutes before the ambulance arrives to stabilise the patient and provide appropriate care.

The British Red Cross 'Home Safe' Programme will oversee a discharge service for patients leaving hospital across Bedfordshire and Luton. By conducting wellbeing check-ups during the discharge process. It is designed to identify any issues and help to prevent re-admission, which should relieve pressure on hospital beds through winter when they are in high demand.

The Bedfordshire Rural Community Charity will be providing digital skills training and electronic devices to isolated people in the area.

Vanessa Holmes, head of Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “The funding from NHS Charities Together will greatly benefit patients and families within Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

“It is very exciting to be working with the voluntary sector in this way, using local partnerships to improve and enhance patient care. The ‘SHINE project’ will play a critical role in us supporting this vulnerable group of patients. I’d like to say a huge thanks to NHS Charities Together for enabling this to happen.”

NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) is the national charity caring for the NHS, made up of 240 NHS charity members based with hospitals, mental health, ambulance and community health services across the UK.