Milton Keynes community hospital accredited as provider of NHS services

CHEC Milton Keynes aims to increase patient choice and maintain short waiting times

CHEC, one of the UK's leading community-based providers of ophthalmology and gastroenterology services, has announced its Milton Keynes hospital has been approved as an accredited provider by Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICB.

The accreditation strengthens CHEC’s position as a trusted provider of healthcare for local people. Working in partnership with the NHS, CHEC Milton Keynes seek to increase patient choice by offering end to end ophthalmic and gastrointestinal services to people living in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Jose Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer at CHEC, said: “It’s increasingly common practice for ophthalmology services to be delivered in the community, but gastroenterology and endoscopy is a much newer pathway. We’ve spearheaded the delivery of these much-needed services and are looking forward to serving people living in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.”

Following the accreditation, GPs can now use the referral pathway to give patients access to CHEC's state-of-the-art facilities, which maintain short waiting times and promptly treat those who need ophthalmic or gastrointestinal treatment. CHEC commits to assessing and treating patients within four weeks of initial referral and ensures that full patient reports are returned to GPs and opticians following any given procedure or treatment.

To learn more about the community-based services CHEC provides in partnership with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk