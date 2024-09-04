Milton Keynes company unveils Patient Discharge Management System

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RFiD Discovery, the UK’s leading provider of tracking solutions for healthcare, is excited to announce the launch of its new Patient Discharge Management system. This digital innovation is set to revolutionise how hospitals manage bed availability, offering a faster, more accurate solution that enhances patient care and operational efficiency.

By leveraging the latest RFID technology, the Patient Discharge Management system combines RFID-enabled wristbands with a cutting-edge Smart Drop Reader. This automated approach drastically reduces the time needed to update bed management systems, giving hospitals real-time visibility of available beds — a crucial factor in improving patient flow and reducing wait times.

Simon Dawkins, Lead RFID Consultant – Healthcare at RFiD Discovery, shared his thoughts on the launch:

"In today’s fast-paced healthcare environment, timely and accurate bed management is essential. Our Patient Discharge Management system provides hospitals with a seamless solution that not only speeds up the discharge process but also frees up valuable time for healthcare staff to focus on what matters most — patient care. This is a significant step forward in improving operational efficiency and enhancing patient outcomes."

One of the standout features of the Patient Discharge Management system is its ease of integration. Hospitals can implement this system with minimal disruption to existing processes. The standard wristband printer is simply replaced with an RFID wristband printer, which automatically links patient details to the RFID tag without adding extra steps for healthcare staff.

When a patient is discharged, the wristband is placed in the Smart Drop Reader, which instantly updates the bed management system and notifies cleaning staff via SMS or email. This automation removes the need for manual data entry, ensuring that bed availability information is always up to date.

In busy hospitals, updating bed availability can often take minutes or even hours, leading to delays and inefficiencies. RFiD Discovery’s Patient Discharge Management system addresses this issue by drastically reducing the time needed to update bed statuses. This improvement also extends to tracking patient flow within the hospital, offering a comprehensive solution for improving staff efficiency and patient care.

Designed to deliver significant time savings, enhance operational efficiency, and provide accurate data for better decision-making, RFiD Discovery’s Patient Discharge Management system helps hospitals streamline their discharge processes, improve bed turnaround times, and ultimately deliver better care to their patients.

RFiD Discovery’s wide range of location tracking solutions including medical device and patient flow tracking, inventory management, baby tagging, staff safety and automated temperature monitoring help hospitals cut costs, increase efficiency and – above all – improve patient care. Trusted by healthcare providers worldwide, RFiD Discovery is committed to delivering reliable, efficient and scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of the healthcare industry.