A number of projects tackling mental health inequality via a community grant scheme are being funded by Milton Keynes City Council.

The council has invested £44,000 in nine MK based organisations offering mental health support in the last year. A further £67,000 was provided to charities and support groups working across the Milton Keynes area. This funding is on top of budget used to commission mental health services for local people that the City Council supports.

Advertisement

The community grant scheme was open to projects that support and proactively engage groups experiencing health inequalities where there is a risk of self-harm and suicide.

Gary Read, Public Health Practitioner at MK Council with Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty

One example is Harry’s Rainbow, a charity offering support for children bereaved of a parent or sibling, and their families. Grant funding this year has enabled them to sustain regular local sessions for children to meet with those in similar situations, reducing isolation and loneliness.

Local organisations that have benefited include Arts for Health, MK-Act, MK Dons SET, Ride High, Safari Kick Boxing, HMP Woodhill, Works for Us, YiS and YMCA.

Advertisement

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “Mental health issues can affect people in different ways. Sadly, we know there are many groups, both adults and children, who feel more isolated or unable to share their feelings. This can come about through cultural differences or simply a feeling that nobody will understand them. Our funding is supporting charities and local projects that can reach more people and provide the valuable help they need. Nobody should suffer in silence.

Odette Mould, chief executive at Harry’s Rainbow, added: “Registrations to our service have increased by 40% this year so this kind of funding is essential for us to support our bereaved community. Prior to this community grant, we’ve managed entirely through our own efforts and fundraising activities but that isn’t sustainable long term. This investment is crucial if our charity and many others like it want to have a future going forward.”

Advertisement

Heads up is council-backed campaign offering online tools and advice for men who may be struggling with their mental health. Visit