Milton Keynes Covid update: over 300 cases and one death confirmed

The number of coronavirus cases in Milton Keynes increased by 361 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 47,299 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Milton Keynes when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 15 (Wednesday), up from 46,938 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Milton Keynes now stands at 17,505 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,523.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 77,741 over the period, to 11,010,286.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Milton Keynes.

The dashboard shows 519 people had died in the area by December 15 (Wednesday) – up from 518 on Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on the two reported the previous week.

They were among 18,960 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Milton Keynes.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 185,664 people had received both jabs by December 14 (Tuesday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.