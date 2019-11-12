Milton Keynes fitness coach to attempt world record 7,600 pull ups in 24 hours

A 45-year-old fitness coach from Milton Keynes is aiming to break a world record by completing more than 7,600 gruelling pull ups in 24 hours on Saturday.

Idai Makaya will make his attempt at Bodystreet fitness studio at CMK on Saturday – and has even organised a live video feed for people to watch him in action.

Idai prepares for his world record attempt

To beat the current world record, he will need to perform just under six pull ups a minute for a full 24 hours.

Idai's aim is to raise enough money through sponsorship and donations to make a documentary film about his late brother Garai, who died in a skydiving accident almost three years ago.

He said: “Garai was a very simple and yet remarkably unique individual who brought warmth and inspiration to the lives of everyone who knew him. He established skydiving as an official sport in Botswana and he was committed to building an enduring skydiving and adventure tourism movement."

Idai will publish the live video of his pull up marathon on a special fundraising page he set up in his brother's memory. It has already raised £7,600.

Idai prepares for his world record attempt

He is no stranger to world records and has already broken two of them. One was for fitness endurance and the other was for long distance cycling and involved a mammoth 1,720 mile ride twice across Britain - on a stand-up bike.

Idai trains using an advanced fitness technology called Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) which allows the muscles to work much harder and more fully than they naturally are able to.

EMS allows the muscles to contract up to 95% of their fibres (conventional exercise uses less than half the muscle fibres at any one time) and EMS allows athletes to generate more power and better endurance from fewer and shorter exercise sessions.

“It also speeds the metabolism, allowing maximum leanness - meaning that I can carry less body weight during my pull-ups challenge,” he said.

Idai with his late brother

Idai also uses an elliptical stand-up bicycle called an ElliptiGO for his endurance training, which allows him to ride standing up and helps develop the endurance needed to stay on his feet for a full 24 hours, while of getting on and off a pull-up bar.

He built up his leg endurance earlier in the year by riding the elliptical stand-up bike for up to 24 hours at a time.

You can watch Saturday's live feed or sponsor Idai here.