Milton Keynes Green Gym receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

A group of volunteers based at Green Gym in Milton Keynes have just been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Formed in 2011, the group works every Thursday, throughout the year, to help improve the green spaces of Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Green Gym is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Milton Keynes Green Gym volunteers. Image: Milton Keynes Green Gym

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday. Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse and include volunteer groups from across the UK.

Representatives of Milton Keynes Green Gym will receive the award crystal and certificate from Countess Howe, Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

In addition, two volunteers from Milton Keynes Green Gym will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May/June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.