Milton Keynes hospice receives £1,000 donation thanks to Amazon fundraiser

Willen Hospice has received a £1,000 donation thanks to fundraising by staff at Milton Keynes Amazon fulfilment centre.

The team at Amazon hosted a friendly football tournament in 2019 raising more than £700 for Willen Hospice, which was bolstered by further donations by staff.

Victor Pulido, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “It’s been a difficult year for both the staff and patients of Willen Hospice with so many restrictions in place because of Covid-19, so we hope this donation offers a boost to them.”

Willen Hospice

Nigel Birch, from Willen Hospice, added: “Covid-19 has created many struggles for our nurses and carers, so we are so pleased to receive this donation from Amazon to lift our spirits. Thank you, Victor and team, for your support.”

The donation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than four million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.