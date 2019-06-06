Milton Keynes Hospital appeals for photos of babies born there last year

Did you give birth to a baby at Milton Keynes University Hospital in 2018?

If so the hospital Trust would love you to send in a photograph of your little bundle of joy.

MK University Hospital

The pictures will join the montages of babies born in 2016 and 2017 which are displayed along the corridors of the Labour Ward to help inspire mums-to-be and their birth partners on their journey to parenthood.

You can send in photographs of home births as well as babies born at the hospital.

Labour Ward Manager Lydia Stratton-Fry said: “Every year we deliver around 4,000 babies and it will be wonderful if we could collect as many photographs of them as possible.

“Our midwives form a very special bond with mothers in labour and it would be lovely to have photographs of many of the babies we have helped deliver.”

Lydia Stratton-Fry with the collage

The photographs will only be seen by parents-to-be and the Labour Ward staff. If you would like to send yours in, remember to include your baby’s first name and

date of birth on the back. Prints can be in colour or black and white.

Please send them to Alison Marlow, Communications Manager, Milton Keynes University Hospital, Standing Way, Milton Keynes, MK6 5LD.