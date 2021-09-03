Milton Keynes Hospital caring for 27 Covid-19 patients

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients as of 8am on Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 11 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.

Figures also show that 30 new Covid patients were admitted to Milton Keynes University Hospital in the week to August 29 - up from 21 in the previous seven days.

Across England there were 6,293 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 879 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally rose by 23% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators increased by 13%.