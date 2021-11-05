Milton Keynes Hospital now caring for 45 Covid patients as numbers creep up

A total of 45 coronavirus patients were being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital as of Tuesday, latest figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on November 2 was up by 12 from 33 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 45% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 31.

Across England there were 7,510 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 859 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.