Milton Keynes ICB issues warning to patients ahead of latest round of NHS strikes

People in Milton Keynes are being warned to use NHS services wisely as more strikes are set to disrupt healthcare in the city.

Senior leaders in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes have warned of potential disruption when junior doctors go on strike again.

Junior doctors will undertake an all-out strike from 7am on Thursday 27 June until the same time on Tuesday 2 July.

To protect vulnerable patients during this period Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB) is asking people to select the service they need carefully.

Junior doctors are going on strike across the country next week. Photo from Adobe Stock

It is expected that hospital services will work differently in Milton Keynes during the strike action. NHS officials concede that staff may have to make the difficult decision to re-arrange many non-urgent operations, treatments and routine appointments.Where this is the case, patients will be contacted directly, the ICB says.

During this period the NHS advises that 111 should often be patients first port of call and people should only be going to emergency departments in life-threatening situations.

According to the ICB many GP practices and pharmacies are expected to run as usual, but some may be affected, as they provide training opportunities to those who are training to become GPs.

Dr Ian Reckless, chief medical officer at BLMK ICB said: “We are encouraging local people to think carefully before using NHS services during the forthcoming strikes. Please help us to focus our attention on those who most need it.

“Our accident and emergency department remain open, so please do come forward if you require emergency, life-saving care or if you are seriously ill and require urgent medical attention. Waiting times may be longer than usual, but everyone will be seen in line with their clinical priority.

“Anybody needing non-urgent care should contact 111 Online in the first instance at 111.nhs.uk, or seek advice from a local pharmacist who is very well placed to offer help.