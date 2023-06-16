A man from Milton Keynes has joined a charity campaign after losing his father and brother to aggressive brain tumours in a ‘less than one in a million chance’.

Bob Hill, from Olney, is campaigning for increased investment to find a cure for the devastating disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the chances of two members of one family being diagnosed with the same type of brain tumour are less than one in a million, one in three people know someone affected.

Bob and his wife Marion Hill

After losing two family members in desperately unfortunate circumstances Bob has joined forces with Brain Tumour Research to help reach 100,000 signatures on its petition to increase research funding.

Bob’s father Raymond collapsed at his home outside Llanfyllin, Powys, Wales, aged 69. He died a few months later at Bob’s home, three weeks after being discharged from hospital, terminally ill with a glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumour. And 17 years later, in 2010, Bob’s younger brother John, who lived in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham was diagnosed, again with a GBM brain tumour, and died nearly a year later at the age of 60.

"I remember having to tell Mum about John’s diagnosis. She was beside herself, having already lost Dad the same way. I can clearly remember her saying: ‘No parent should outlive a child’. It was a really shattering experience for her,” said Bob, a retired chartered surveyor.

Bob (far right) with his brother John (middle) and his sister Deborah and mum Doris in 2010

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fearing they might also be at risk of developing the disease, Bob, his sons and nephews all consulted their GPs following the second bereavement to be told that brain tumours are not hereditary.

Now Bob is among those who have signed the petition which the Milton Keynes-based charity hopes will prompt a Government debate. Bob cut short a holiday in Africa when his brother was critically ill in September 2010.

“He actually struggled on until 10 December and it was such a traumatic time for the whole family, especially John’s wife and sons,” he said. “And of course, my brother knew exactly what was going to happen as he had seen it all with Dad."

Brain Tumour Research is calling on the Government to ring-fence £110 million of current and new funding to kick-start an increase in the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year by 2028.

(Left to Right) Bob's brother John, mum Doris, dad Raymond and Bob Hill, at John's wedding, November 1969

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data from the charity shows that brain tumours kill more men under the age of 70 than prostate cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease since records began in 2002.

Dr Karen Noble, director of research, policy and innovation at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are grateful to Bob for supporting our petition and helping to raise awareness.

““Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. To have these two diagnoses in the same family is an extremely rare occurrence, and a less than a one in a million chance. If we are to change the stark facts around survival of this disease, then we simply must invest more into discovery science – the route to a cure.