Milton Keynes man to run 6 marathons in 6 days across the Sahara Desert

Dan Fallows, a runner and ex-UK Armed Forces Airborne soldier, has entered the 2023 Marathon Des Sables with the aim of raising money for Walking with The Wounded charity.

The Marathon Des Sables is a 250km multi stage foot race across one of the Earth’s most inhospitable regions - the Sahara Desert.

It is indisputably recognised as the toughest foot race on Earth, and draws entrants from around the world to Morocco in order to attempt the six-day race, which must be completed while carrying everything they need to survive on their backs. It is a brutal test of physical endurance and mental resolve.

Said Dan: “Crucially, I am not attempting to compete in this race for myself. I am delighted to be raising funds for the UK based Veterans charity, Walking with The Wounded. I am attempting to raise awareness and funds for a very worthy cause, and I hope you can join me for the journey and follow my updates as I train for my goal over the next 12 months.”

Dan has already raised £1,239 but hopes to smash his £2k target needed to enter the race.

Walking with The Wounded supports disadvantaged Veterans who have served in the Armed Forces and their families, empowering them to regain their independence, thrive, and contribute in our communities.

Added Dan: “Walking with The Wounded recognises the inherent skills of our armed service personnel and want to complement these qualities, as well as provide support to transfer their skills into the civilian workplace.

"They offer assistance through programmes to those vulnerable Veterans who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged by their service and assist them in sustaining their independence through new careers outside of the military. This includes providing support to homeless Veterans and Veterans in the criminal justice system, areas which are often overlooked.

“I'll be travelling out to Morocco to start the race in April 2023, but in the meantime I'll be doing as much fundraising, and raising awareness of Walking With The Wounded, as I can.

“Anyone who would like to support and follow my journey to the start line can donate at