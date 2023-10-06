Milton Keynes missed target for children's vaccination levels against measles, mumps and rubella

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes missed the target for children's vaccination levels against measles, mumps and rubella last year, figures show.

An epidemiologist warned the national downward trend in uptake, including in Milton Keynes, is a "serious concern" as the diseases can be life-changing and even deadly.

NHS figures show 87.4% of youngsters in Milton Keynes had both doses of the MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday in 2022-23 – below the 95% target set by the World Health Organisation.

Parents and carers are urged to check their children are up to date on their vaccines

It was also a fall from 87.9% the year before.

Across England, 84.5% of five-year-olds had the second jab by 2022-23. It was the lowest level recorded since 2010-11.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, consultant medical epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "The diseases that these vaccines protect against, such as measles, polio and meningitis, can be life-changing and even deadly.

"No parent wants this for their child especially when these diseases are easily preventable. Please don’t put this off, check now that your children are fully up to date with all their vaccines due. Check your child’s red book and get in touch with your GP surgery if you are not sure."

In the UK, babies are also offered immunisation against meningitis B and rotavirus at eight weeks old, and are also given the “6-in-1” jab, which helps fight polio, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae type b – a bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.

Nationally, none of these vaccines met WHO targets in 2022-23.

In Milton Keynes, just one childhood vaccine for babies met the 95% mark:

94.5% of babies received their 6-in-1 vaccine by their first birthday

96% were protected against pneumococcal

94.7% of babies had a jab against meningitis B

91.4% were given the rotavirus vaccine

Dr Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology, said: "Vaccines are the safest and most effective method to protect our children against disease.

"In the past year, 12 out of the 14 childhood vaccinations have seen their uptake decrease, putting our communities at higher risk of infection and illness.