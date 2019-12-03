Milton Keynes mum creates adult colouring book to help mental health

A mum who enjoys creating doodles has devised an adult colouring book to help promote mental wellbeing.

Rashmi Sanders themed her book around social media, and each illustration can be uploaded onto Instagram to be shared with other colourists.

Rashmi with her book

She has pledged to split the proceeds of the book, which is called 'Social Media, Social Mess?', between three charities – Mind, Alzheimer’s UK and Cancer research UK.

“This year has been the biggest year I have ever seen regarding discussions on mental well-being and so I wanted to do something that supported healthy minds, while raising money for good cause,” said Rashmi, who is selling the book for £5.99 on Amazon.

She produced her first adult colouring book - called “A Working Mum’s Mind” - last Christmas and there has just been a second release due to its success.

The new book takes a look at the use of social media in the modern day and how this can impact people's thoughts and feelings.

Rashmi's colouring book

Rashmi said: “It has 30 images which I have drawn to colour in and lots of stories about how we use social media. The content of the wording has an adult theme and therefore not recommended for smaller children of reading age but for the grown ups in the house, this is the perfect way to relax.”

The illustrations have been created using a mix of styles, from mandalas to free hand, from fine liners to felt tips in order to create depth.

You can buy the book here.