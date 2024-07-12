Milton Keynes NHS Trust among those paying out millions for birth trauma and medical negligence claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes NHS Trusts have paid out an eye-watering combined total of £20million in negligence claims for childbirth and maternity failings in the last four years.

An investigation by advice service Legal Expert has revealed the trusts have had 91 such claims lodged against them since 2019.

Among them, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has forked out £8million - not including legal costs.The research was conducted in the wake of the UK’s first-ever parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma earlier this year which heard harrowing evidence from some 1,300 women.

Some said they were left in blood-soaked sheets while others said their children had suffered life-changing injuries due to medical negligence.

Information obtained via Freedom of Information Requests revealed that a total of 91 childbirth and maternity clinical negligence claims and incidents were reported against the trusts to NHS Resolution, which handles negligence cases on behalf of the health service.

Obstetric figures obtained by Legal Expert show that a total of 66 claims have been closed or settled by the trusts between 2019-20 and 2022-23. And, in the same period, the NHS Trusts paid a combined total of £19,917,413 in compensation alone.

Clinical negligence claims and incidents across all NHS Trusts in the last five years include 484 relating to babies with brain damage, 471 stillbirths and 342 mother or baby deaths.

Of those claims settled, £980 million was spent on compensation for cerebral palsy-related claims and a further £600million was paid out for claims pertaining to brain damage caused by obstetric negligence.

The leading cause of negligence according to the claims and incidents reported to NHS Resolution during this time include fails/delays in treatment and diagnosis as well as failure to respond to abnormal Fetal Heart Rate.

Earlier this year, Conservative MP Theo Clarke and Labour MP Rosie Duffield, co-chaired the UK’s first-ever parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma, which called for an overhaul of maternity and postnatal care after finding poor care is ‘all-too-frequently tolerated as normal’.

A key recommendation in its report was for a new maternity commissioner who would report directly to the prime minister, along with ensuring safe levels of staffing.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Victoria Atkins, said: “National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) will commission new research into the economic impact of birth trauma.

But she added that there is ‘much work to do to deliver on the findings of the report’.

According to NHS Resolution, ‘maternity claims represent the highest value and second highest number of clinical negligence claims’.

Which is why it is perhaps surprising that Victoria Atkins concluded her response to the birth trauma inquiry with: “This is the first time in the NHS’s 75-year history that I, as the Secretary of State, but also the chief executive of NHS England, are both mums.”

