Milton Keynes NHS Trust must apply now to receive one of eight new hospitals being built in England

The government has revealed what it promises will be the biggest hospital building programme for a generation, by building 40 new hospitals by 2030.

NHS Trusts across England, including Milton Keynes, have been invited to bid for one of eight new hospitals that will be constructed in the near future.

Plans launched today (July 15), show that trusts have until September to make their cases to claim one of the eight soon to be built hospitals.

Milton Keynes Hospital

The government says these plans will allow it to help the NHS 'build back better from COVID-19', with this £3.7 billion investment.

These upgrades are designed to improve the working environment for staff and help the NHS reach its net zero carbon ambition.

So far, 32 of the 40 hospitals that the government plans to build have been revealed. There is a further eight pre-existing agreements in place and now the application process is open for these final eight new hospitals.

Milton Keynes has already been allocated further NHS facilities within the government's project. Milton Keynes Hospital NHS Trust has been awarded £7.7 million to build a new Children’s and Maternity Hospital.

The new facility will be built on the site of the existing hospital in Milton Keynes.

A website will be launched outlining the project, that is due to go live today. It will show the government’s major NHS infrastructure projects across the country, including new hospital builds and upgrades.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our plans to deliver 40 new hospitals across the country by 2030 will help us build a better NHS and transform NHS services for local communities.

“The selection process for the further eight new schemes is a huge opportunity for more areas to benefit from the biggest hospital building programme in a generation, and I encourage trusts to apply.

“We will take forward the bold and ambitious plans to improve care, level up investment and prioritise sustainable design.”

The Government says it will prioritise plans for:

-services which transform joined up care for people and provide an effective working environment for NHS staff, in line with the ambitions of the NHS Long Term Plan;

-fair allocations of investment to level up across regions and provide value for money, with an emphasis on mental health trusts;

-stronger and greener NHS buildings that make the most of modern methods of construction to support sustainable, greener and efficient design.