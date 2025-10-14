Milton Keynes optometrist warns of yet another menopause side-effect - eye problems

A city optometrist is urging menopausal women to consider one of the least-discussed effects of fluctuating hormones – problems with the eyes.

And, to mark World Menopause Day, she is calling for more focus on how hormonal changes can damage eye health.

Up up 50% of menopausal or perimenopausal women suffer from dry eye syndrome, but they put it down to aging rather than a symptom.

The condition can cause itchy eyes or a gritty feeling in the eye, a burning sensation in the eye, stringy mucus in the eye, red eyes or lack of tears when crying, says Lynn Carson from DW Roberts Opticians in Stony Stratford High Street.

Lynn Carson works at DW Roberts Opticians in Stony Stratford High Street

Eyesight problems may include blurred vision and sensitivity to light.

The aim of World Menopause Day on Saturday, October 18 is to raise awareness of the support available to women and improve the lives of those experiencing symptoms.

Lynn is determined to ensure more women are aware of how the menopause or perimenopause may affect their eyes, so any changes are not simply put down to ageing.

She said: “World Menopause Day is the perfect opportunity to spread the word about how hormonal fluctuations can cause conditions including dry eye, glaucoma and cataracts.

“It is a positive step that there is now more discussion and understanding around the menopause, however, the effects on eye health are still not widely known by women going through this stage of their life.

“We urge any women who may be experiencing problems with their vision to book an eye exam. Your unexplained eye issues may just become clearer!”

Dry eye syndrome is one of the most common eye conditions associated with the menopause This is the result of a decline in hormones, particularly oestrogen, affecting the production of the tear film, which is a mixture of water, oil and mucous that is released every time you blink. This coating helps to lubricate the eyes and keep them comfortable.

Management of the condition can include eye drops and lifestyle changes such as avoiding air conditioning, reducing reliance on contact lenses and taking regular breaks when reading, using a computer or watching television.

If you are experiencing the menopause or perimenopause and would like to book an eye examination, visit here.