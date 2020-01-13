Milton Keynes people urged to make 2020 pledge to stay active

As part of Milton Keynes being named European City of Sport for 2020, people are being asked to be more active.

And January 20 is the actual day to make your all-important #MK20in20 pledge.

Cllr Jenny Marklew

It could be doing 20 minutes of physical activity three times each week, swimming 20 lengths, taking part in 20 park runs, a 20-minute kickabout, or walking around 20 places you’ve never visited before.

Share your pledge on social media using #MK20in20.

It's also hoped clubs and groups will support new people to join activities or to help behind the scenes – and many will be offering discounts and open days.

Milton Keynes Council and its sports and leisure partners are launching the year-long challenge to do ’20 in 20’ in celebration of Milton Keynes being named European City of Sport for 2020.

Cllr Jenny Marklew, cabinet member for sport and leisure, said: “We want to inspire everyone, however much exercise or sport they’re doing now, to find a 20 in 20 pledge that works for them. We want to involve more local people in sport and other healthy activities, and to share how they feel as a result.

“My 20 in 20 pledge will be to get 20 other people to make their own pledges to be more active this year,” she added.