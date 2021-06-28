Milton Keynes records highest daily Covid case figures since early February

Another 74 Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes today (June 28).

This represents the most Covid cases reported by the government in a 24-hour period in Milton Keynes since early February.

Similarly high numbers were confirmed on Saturday (June 26), when 64 new positive tests were returned across the borough.

Whilst there has been a significant increase in new cases in the past few days, no new hospital admissions or Covid-related deaths were recorded in Milton Keynes. Public Health England defines these deaths as incidents when someone has passed away within 28 days of returning a positive test.

The government also confirmed a further 506 and 117 first and second dose vaccinations took place in Milton Keynes respectively.

National figures also swelled with over 20,000 cases confirmed in 24 hours for the first time since late January.

In total, 22,868 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the past 24 hours. Three more deaths that could be linked to the virus were confirmed in the UK.