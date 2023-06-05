Milton Keynes residents invited to raise a mug to mark milestone NHS birthday

Milton Keynes residents are being invited to raise a mug for charity.

This July, Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is calling on residents to join the annual NHS Big Tea – to funds for the health service, which turns 75 this summer.

The annual event is a fundraising and awareness campaign which also celebrates the NHS birthday of on July 5 while highlighting the support of NHS charities.

Tea parties are held across the nation for the NHS Big Tea.

The campaign was established by NHS Charities Together in 2018 to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, with more than 4,000 parties taking place across the UK. Over £250,000 was raised for NHS charities.

And this year, everyone is encouraged to come together with friends, family and colleagues to host a tea party and raise a cuppa and support their local hospital.

Jenny O’Farrell-White, Community Fundraising Lead at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “I’m really excited about the Big Tea this year – we already have lots of organisations signed up to take part. This year on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, we want as many people as possible in MK to raise a cuppa for our wonderful NHS and help us make a difference at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

“Whether you’d like to plan a tea party, organise a cake sale with your colleagues or have a quiet brew with your family, we’d love you to take part.”