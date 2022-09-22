Milton Keynes Saxon Clinic and Mumsnet launch landmark campaign to tackle women’s health concerns

The Saxon Clinic has joined forces with parenting website Mumsnet to help thousands of women across Milton Keynes with a range of gynaecology-related problems.

The partnership, launched in July, provides women with practical and expert advice on how to access the treatment they need, whether this means a new diagnosis or the management of a pre-existing condition.

The landmark partnership will give women the chance to ask health related questions directly to one of the UK’s leading gynaecologists.

Dr Sujata Gupta, consultant gynaecologist with Circle Health Group, will address issues on women's health

Dr Sujata Gupta has more than 15 years’ experience in gynaecology with focus areas specialising in endometriosis, menopause, gynaecological cancers and painful periods.

Dr Gupta said: “Thousands of women in Milton Keynes struggle with the effects of a gynaecological condition and yet often go undiagnosed for years. The greatest challenge is often finding the right information, or the feeling of embarrassment that comes suffering with this type of condition.

"This has a dramatic impact on how women engage with healthcare professionals and ultimately prevents them from asking the appropriate questions and getting the diagnosis they need.”

Historically the diagnosis and treatment of gynaecological conditions has been challenging, with women often left waiting years for a diagnosis, or in some cases never receiving a clear answer.

And, according to new data published by the Independent Healthcare Providers Network and The Patients Association women were waiting over six months to see a specialist.

With concerns around access to treatment and how to make the most of a consultation with a GP or specialist at an all-time high, Saxon Clinic, part of the Circle Health Group, and Mumsnet believe the campaign will empower women to better understand their health, and how to get the answers they need to improve their lives.