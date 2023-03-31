Milton Keynes University Hospital gets £5m from £150m fund to make energy efficiency improvements

Milton Keynes University Hospital has landed £5 million from a £150m Government fund to make energy efficiency improvements and reduce emissions.

The Trust is being given £5m to fund heat pumps and to take energy efficiency measures including double glazing and pipework improvements.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay made the announcement on Friday afternoon as he confirmed how the £150m would be split between the 16 NHS trusts receiving a share of the green energy projects fund to reduce emissions.

MK University Hospital

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “From heat pumps and insulation, to solar panels and low energy lighting, we have allocated more than £150 million to 16 NHS trusts to reduce emissions, save taxpayer money and help the NHS achieve net zero by 2040.

“In total we have awarded almost £800 million for eco-friendly upgrades at hospitals and other health settings to reduce energy bills and ensure funding is spent on treating patients and tackling the backlog.”

The funding has been awarded through Phase 3b of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme. A total of 144 public sector organisations have been awarded grants for 171 heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency projects.

The funding is part of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.