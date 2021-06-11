Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust caring for just THREE coronavirus patients in hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for just three coronavirus patients in hospital as of this week, latest figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 8 - the latest available data - was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Hospital

Across England there were 879 people in hospital with Covid as of June 8, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 5% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.