Milton Keynes woman inspired to organise summer ball after dad's Parkinson's diagnosis

A woman from Milton Keynes has organising a summer ball to raise vital funds for Parkinson’s UK after being inspired by her dad's Parkinson's diagnosis.

Emma Thompson, 43, wanted to do something to support the Parkinson's UK charity after dad Tony was diagnosed with the condition.

This will be the second fundraising event she has organised for Parkinson’s UK, following a successful ball in November 2019 that was attended by over 200 people and raised £8,200 for the charity.

Emma, right, with her mum Shirley and dad Tony

Emma and her two sons have also previously taken part in ‘Walk for Parkinson’s’ - the charity’s flagship fundraising event where participants take on a walking challenge - raising £300.

The black tie evening this year will take place on Saturday, May 28, at Jurys Inn, Midsummer Boulevard. Guests will be treated to a three-course meal, with a raffle and auction on the night.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK. The money raised by the event will go towards research to develop better treatments and a cure, as well as crucial support services for people with the condition and their loved ones.

Emma said: “The last ball was so much fun and was supposed to be a one-off - but after talking to the people that attended, I was persuaded to arrange another. I wanted to hold an event to raise funds to help find a cure for Parkinson’s in my dad’s lifetime and I was so proud of my family and all the local businesses who supported the event and made it such a success.

“I was so pleased to have raised £8,200 last time, and I hope this time we can build on what we achieved and raise £10,000 - so please do get your ticket, it’s going to be a fantastic evening.”

Katy Slade, Regional Fundraiser for the South at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We want to say a big thank you to Emma for once again choosing to support Parkinson’s UK with this wonderful event.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“Fundraising is what helps us drive forward the research we need, as well as fund vital services to help people with Parkinson’s to live well.”

Tickets are £50 per person.