More than 14,000 patients visited Milton Keynes Hospital A&E last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 14,321 patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a drop of 1% on the 14,464 visits recorded during June, but 47% more than the 9,725 patients seen in July 2020.

Increase in number of patients visiting Milton Keynes Hospital

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,884 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 37% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments saw 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with June, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during July 2020.

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust report:

In July:

There were 649 booked appointments, down from 774 in June

85% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

185 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

In June:

The median time to treatment was 106 minutes