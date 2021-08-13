More than 14,000 patients visited Milton Keynes Hospital A&E last month
Figures are less than the month before but higher for same period last year
Fewer patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 14,321 patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July.
That was a drop of 1% on the 14,464 visits recorded during June, but 47% more than the 9,725 patients seen in July 2020.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,884 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 37% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments saw 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with June, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during July 2020.
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust report:
In July:
There were 649 booked appointments, down from 774 in June
85% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
185 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
In June:
The median time to treatment was 106 minutes
Around 5% of patients left before being treated.