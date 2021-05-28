More than a third of people in Milton Keynes fully vaccinated against Covid

More than a third of people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 77,177 people had received both jabs by May 23 – 37% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 67,547 were aged 40 and over – 54% of the age group.

It means 9,630 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

Weekly figures show 16,458 doses were administered between May 16-23, a rise from data released last week when 13,563 vaccines were delivered.

The increase in vaccine uptake reflects the use of walk-in vaccinations to accelerate the process in Milton Keynes. Between May 18 and 20, drop-in vaccinations were available in the morning at the mass centre at Saxon Court.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Milton Keynes, 69% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Olney and Lavendon, with 88.6% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands, 84.7%

3) Far Bletchley, 79.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Milton Keynes and Newlands, 40.6%

2) Eaglestone and Fishermead, 52.5%

3) Oldbrook and Coffee Hall, 53.9%

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60% of the age group.

In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Milton Keynes have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1271 out of 1748 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 23 – meaning 27% have not had a jab.