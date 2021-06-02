More walk-in Covid vaccinations available in Milton Keynes

Walk-in vaccinations protecting against Covid are available at the mass vaccination centre in Milton Keynes for the rest of the week.

From today (June 2) until Sunday June 6, walk-in vaccinations are available at Saxon Court, for over 40s yet to book an appointment for a first dose and those in need of a second jab.

To receive a walk-in second dose vaccination, eight weeks must have passed since that person was first jabbed. First dose jabs are only available to people aged over 40, those aged between 30-39 should still seek to book their first vaccination.

Saxon Court

Exceptions will be made for those aged under 40 who qualified for a jab as part of another priority group. Whether as a key worker or somebody categorised as vulnerable, people within those groups who haven't yet organised a vaccination can use the walk-in service.

AstraZeneca vaccines only, will used for these walk-in jabs. NHS officials advise that people should bring their NHS number to the vaccination centre.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chair of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’ve given nearly 700,000 doses of vaccines across the area so far and we’re keen to make sure that no one gets left behind.

"We’re opening the doors at our large vaccine centres for walk-ins for a limited time, so you can just turn up and get your jab. If you haven’t got around to booking your vaccine appointment yet, this is the perfect opportunity to start to get protected.”

The opening times for walk-in vaccinations at Saxon Court this week are as follows:

Wednesday June 2: 9:00am to 7:00pm

Thursday June 3: 9:00am to 7:00pm

Friday June 4: 9:00am to 3:00pm

Saturday June 5: 9:00am to 3:00pm

Sunday June 6: 9:00am to 3:00pm

The latest data revealed by NHS England showed that over a third of the adult population have been fully vaccinated in Milton Keynes.

Previous walk-in vaccination initiatives at Saxon Court led to a significant increase in the amount of vaccines administered in Milton Keynes.

When drop-in vaccinations were previously available at Saxon Court, 16,458 doses were delivered in Milton Keynes overall, almost a 3,000 increase from the previous seven-day data.

These additional opportunities to be vaccinated reflects a national push to accelerate the rollout, following a rise in Covid cases containing the Indian variant.

A dozen cases linked to the Indian variant were confirmed in a seven-day period in Milton Keynes.

But there hasn't been a major surge in Covid cases , since the variant gained prominence in the UK, unlike in nearby Bedford.