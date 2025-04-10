MP visits community healthcare clinic in Milton Keynes

Monica Nitu - NHS Partnership Executive, Des Breen - Chief Medical Officer, Chris Curtis - MP for Milton Keynes, and Alex Osipowicz - Hospital Manager

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes, recently visited CHEC Milton Keynes, a community hospital that reduces waiting times for specialist services and improves patient choice in the area.

CHEC, an independent provider working in partnership with the NHS, celebrated its one year anniversary of providing ophthalmology and gastroenterology services to patients in Milton Keynes in January 2025. Its community approach to healthcare provision enables patients to be seen for vital procedures in four weeks or less, dramatically enhancing their quality of life.

Chris Curtis MP was invited to attend CHEC’s Milton Keynes hospital, located in Kiln Farm, to meet its team and gain first-hand insights into the benefits of community healthcare, such as improved patient choice, increased accessibility, and shorter waiting times.

He said of his visit: “It was great to see how modern technology is being used effectively to support diagnosis and treatment at CHEC. It is a great example of a community-focused organisation that values partnership and works hard to ensure patients have access to high-quality care. I really enjoyed my visit and was impressed by the brilliant work taking place.”

Monica Nitu, NHS Partnership Executive for CHEC, said: “We were delighted to welcome Chris Curtis MP to CHEC Milton Keynes and share the work we do in ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It was a great opportunity to discuss the wider healthcare landscape, the role of community-based services like ours, and the importance of patient accessibility.”

CHEC has established a stronghold for community healthcare provision across the Central England region, with hospitals in Northampton and Stevenage. Throughout the UK, CHEC now has more than 30 hospitals and over 90 community clinics.

To learn more about accessing the treatments CHEC provides in partnership with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk