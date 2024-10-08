Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has started vaccinations for Mpox after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.

There are four variants of the virus, Clade 1a, 1b and Clade 2a and 2b.

Clade 1 is behind the latest outbreak, whilst in 2022, Clade 2 caused a global health emergency after Mpox spread to 70 countries which had never had cases, including the UK.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency in August after cases of the Clade 1 variant caused a wave of infections across Africa, with a case also being detected in Sweden and Thailand.

The outbreak of the virus was initially reported in the DRC, with the country reporting more than 900 deaths and 30,000 suspected cases. In September, 265,000 doses of the MVA-BN Mpox vaccine arrived in Kinshasa, donated by the European Union, the Government of the United States and Gavi with support from Africa CDC

A woman infected with Mpox shows her arms at the Kamenge University Hospital's Mpox treatment centre in Bujumbura on August 22, 2024. (Photo: TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking about the vaccine programme beginning, UNICEF DRC Representative Grant Leaity said: “The start of the vaccination campaign is a very welcome development and means we are one step closer to bringing this outbreak to an end.”

Mr Leaity added: “But I must stress that vaccines are just one tool at our disposal. Equally important for reducing the spread of the disease is providing people with the correct information on symptoms and what to do if they fall ill, and taking measures in health structures and schools for infection prevention and control.”

What is Mpox?

Mpox, is a rare virus similar to smallpox. According to the NHS it is commonly found in west, central and east Africa, with the risk of catching it in the UK described as “low”.

It is highly contagious and can be spread through human contact such as kissing or cuddling, the coughs and sneezes of someone who is infected or touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with Mpox.

What are the symptoms of Mpox?

Mpox is caught through close contact. If you get infected, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear. They commonly include cold and flu-like symptoms such as a fever, headache and muscle ache, with an Mpox rash developing one to five days after the first symptoms.

The rash can be painful and appear on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, and on or near genitals and can sometimes be confused with chicken pox. It generally consists of bumps that turn into blister-like sores.

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Is Mpox in the UK?

Whilst there have been no cases of the Mpox Clade 1 variant detected in the UK so far, there have been cases of the Clade 2 variant, which drove the first worldwide global outbreak in 2022.

Data from the UKHSA reported that in 2023 and 2024 (up to August 31, 2024), there have been a total of 326 cases of Mpox reported. Of these cases, 306 were in England, 13 were in Scotland, two were in Wales and five were in Northern Ireland.

You can find out more about how the signs and symptoms of Mpox and who is eligible for the vaccine in the UK at NHS.UK.