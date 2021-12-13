Near 45% rise in visits to Milton Keynes A&E last month compared to last year
Number of visitors was lower than October but higher than same period last year
Fewer patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 13,267 patients visited A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in November.
That was a drop of 6% on the 14,122 visits recorded during October, but 44% more than the 9,238 patients seen in November 2020.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in November 2019, there were 13,066 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 38% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 6% compared to October, but 37% more than the 1.5 million seen during November 2020.
At Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:
In November:
> There were 619 booked appointments, down from 706 in October
> 82% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
> 353 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
> Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in October:
> The median time to treatment was 118 minutes
> Around 6% of patients left before being treated