Nearly 100 new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes this weekend
A high number of new cases were returned on Saturday.
Another 98 positive Covid tests were returned in Milton Keynes over the weekend.
A further 64 new cases were confirmed on Saturday (June 26) and 34 new positive tests were returned yesterday.
No new Covid-linked deaths were reported in the borough, these are recorded when someone dies within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.
The 98 new cases follows a recent increase in Covid cases across Milton Keynes, 40 more positives were reported on Friday. In the past seven days 240 new cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes, a 27.7% increase from the previous weeks' worth of data.
Across the UK another 33,146 new Covid cases were confirmed in the past 48 hours and 34 virus-linked deaths were recorded.
The latest rollout figures shown by Public Health England reveal that 84.1% of adults in the Uk have received the first dose of a vaccine protecting against Covid, 61.6% of over 18s are fully vaccinated.