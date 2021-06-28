Nearly 100 new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes this weekend

Another 98 positive Covid tests were returned in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

A further 64 new cases were confirmed on Saturday (June 26) and 34 new positive tests were returned yesterday.

No new Covid-linked deaths were reported in the borough, these are recorded when someone dies within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.

Nearly 100 new Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes this weekend

The 98 new cases follows a recent increase in Covid cases across Milton Keynes, 40 more positives were reported on Friday. In the past seven days 240 new cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes, a 27.7% increase from the previous weeks' worth of data.

Across the UK another 33,146 new Covid cases were confirmed in the past 48 hours and 34 virus-linked deaths were recorded.