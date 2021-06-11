New Covid case numbers drop in Milton Keynes again

Milton Keynes has seen a slight decrease in new Covid cases for the second day running.

Figures released by the government today (June 11), confirmed 15 new positive tests, a slight drop from yesterday when 17 cases were recorded.

Nationally, the number of new cases announced significantly increased again, 8,125 new positives were confirmed. This is the first time since February over 8,000 new cases of Covid have been confirmed in the UK in just 24 hours.

In Milton Keynes no new coronavirus-linked deaths were confirmed, these are categorised as fatalities, where someone has passed within 28 days of returning a positive test.

A further 532 and 1,088 first and second dose vaccines were delivered in Milton Keynes respectively. Figures accurate up to June 10 show that 41.9% of adults in MK are fully vaccinated, 66.9% of adults have received their first dose.