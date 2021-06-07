New Covid case numbers drop in Milton Keynes this weekend

The latest data shows 34 new Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes this weekend.

Figures revealed yesterday (June 6), show that 18 more Covid cases were confirmed across the borough, whilst 16 positive tests were returned on Saturday.

This is a slight dip from Friday when 28 new Covid cases were discovered.

No new Covid linked deaths were confirmed in the borough this weekend. These deaths are categorised as deaths recorded that can be linked to a confirmed positive Covid test in the past 28 days, 463 deaths of this kind have been recorded in Milton Keynes since the pandemic started.

Over 40% of adults in Milton Keynes have been fully vaccinated, the latest figures show 64.5% of over 18s have received a first dose of a vaccine protecting against Covid. In total data accurate up to June 5, shows 152,514 first dose and 95,553 second dose jabs have been delivered.

Across the UK, case numbers continue to rise, in total 11,579 cases, were recorded in the past 48 hours.

In total 17 new deaths were recorded in the UK that could be linked to the virus, with 13 deaths being reported on Saturday and a further four confirmed yesterday.

The rolling seven-day infection rate for Milton Keynes, accurate up to June 1, stands at 39 cases per 100,000 people for Milton Keynes. Nationally, the infection rate is slightly lower at 38.8 cases per 100,000.