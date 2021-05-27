New Covid case numbers rise in Milton Keynes again

After just three new Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes yesterday (May 26), case numbers have risen again, to 23 today.

Today's rise in case numbers is more typical of recent trends in Milton Keynes, where new case numbers increased on both Monday and Tuesday.

Whilst, case numbers remain stable and haven't spiked like other areas nearby, such as Bedford. There has been a fairly consistent trend showing a rise in cases since a cluster of Indian variant positive tests were confirmed in the borough.

Today's figures show no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours that could be linked to the virus.

The latest vaccination update available, accurate up to May 26, shows 143,034 and 80,682 first and second doses of a Covid vaccine have been delivered in Milton Keynes respectively. With 30 and 31-year-olds being granted permission to book vaccinations yesterday, data shows 60.5% of the adult population have received a first dose jab. Overall, 34.1% of adults in Milton Keynes have been vaccinated twice.