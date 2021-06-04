New Covid case numbers rise in Milton Keynes and rest of UK again

Figures released today (June 4), show 28 new cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes, in just 24 hours.

The continued increase in new cases across the borough in recent weeks reflects the national picture. Over 6,000 new cases were reported today, across the entire UK, it is the first time over 6,000 positive tests were returned in 24 hours since early March.

Covid cases have surged across the nation, rising by 76.5% in just one week. Experts believe this increase in cases can be linked to both the Delta variant and easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Delta strain is considered more transmissible and early research suggests, it poses a greater risk of hospitalisation, than the Alpha strain, previously more common in England, that originated from Kent.

Despite a spike in cases in neighbouring Bedford that were linked to the Delta variant, case numbers in Milton Keynes, while increasing still sit at around the national average.

Case numbers going up has also coincided with phase three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. Since May 17, indoor entertainment facilities have been allowed to reopen, this includes bars, restaurants and cinemas.

Milton Keynes specific data released today, showed no new deaths which could be linked to a previous positive Covid test from the previous 28 days. Also, no new Covid patients were admitted to Milton Keynes Hospital.

The current infection rate recorded for Milton Keynes, which shows seven-days worth of information and is accurate up to May 30, stands at 34.9 cases per 100,000 people. By comparison, the UK rate, is marginally higher at 35 cases per 100,000.

Overall, 6,238 new cases of Covid were confirmed in the UK, 11 virus-related deaths were recorded.