New figures reveal Milton Keynes has failed to meet child MMR jab target

Milton Keynes missed the target for children’s vaccination levels against measles, mumps and rubella last year, new figures show.

NHS figures show 87.3 per cent of youngsters in Milton Keynes had both doses of the MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday in 2023-24.

This was below the 95per cent target set by the World Health Organisation, and about the same level as the previous year.

Nationally, 83.9 percent of five-year-olds were fully vaccinated against MMR last year – down from 84.5 per cent the year before, and the lowest level since 2010-11.

MK has not met the 95 per cent MMR vaccine target set by the World Health Organisation. Photo Gareth Fuller/PA

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “I encourage all parents to take up the offer of vaccinations for their children at the right time, to give them the best protection from preventable diseases.

“Childhood vaccines prevent babies and children from suffering needlessly and can even be life-saving.”

She said vaccination helps to prevent from spreading the disease to more vulnerable people.

“It only takes one case of measles to get into a school or nursery where many children are unprotected for numbers to suddenly surge,” Dr Saliba added.

London had the lowest uptake levels of all regions in England of MMR, with 73 per cent of children having received both doses by the age of five. By contrast, 90 per cent were fully vaccinated at the North East.

In the South East, 87 per cent had both two doses last year.

Separate figures from the UKHSA show there were 2,465 confirmed cases of measles across the country from January to September 9 this year. More than half of these were recorded among children under 11.

The capital had the most confirmed measles cases, with 1,177. There were 101 recorded in the South East, including 19 in Milton Keynes.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “Too many children are still not fully vaccinated against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness and are preventable.

“Vaccinations have been protecting children for decades and are offered free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year.

“We would advise parents to urgently check their child’s vaccination records and ensure they’re protected from becoming seriously unwell.”