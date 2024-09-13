New figures have revealed a reduction in pharmacies open across Milton Keynes.

Analysis from the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has found that there are 44 pharmacies open in the city this year, compared to 45 two years ago.

This is in line with national trends which show that 87% of council areas across the UK have had at least one pharmacy close in the past couple of years.

The number of pharmacies per 100,000 people varies across the country, with Milton Keynes having an estimated 15 per 100,000.

A pharmacist stocking shelves at a chemist. Rural areas in England are at risk of becoming "pharmacy deserts", the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned, with data showing Milton Keynes has seen a pharmacy close over the past 12 months. Picture: Julien Behal/PA

North East Lincolnshire has 41 per 100,000 people, with Bracknell Forest in Berkshire having just 13.

Following the release of the data Paul Rees, chief executive of the NPA warned that a growing number of areas are at risk of becoming “pharmacy deserts”, with people in rural areas having to travel longer distances to get hold of the medication they need.

“Many pharmacies are on the brink because of a decade of real term cuts, creating a material threat to the security of medicine supply in some areas if closures continue,” he said.

“It is also deeply concerning to see higher levels of pharmacy closures in deprived council areas, which has undermined Government efforts to tackle health inequalities after the pandemic.

“The Government needs to act now to stabilise the pharmacy network and lay out a route map for a properly funded future or they will put the supply of medicine to some areas at risk.

“Ministers must provide pharmacies with a new deal to fix the current broken contract now. This will halt the closures and allow pharmacies to deliver first class accessible healthcare on people’s doorsteps.”

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board added: “Councils want every local area to have a strong community pharmacy network, particularly those in deprived areas with the greatest health needs, or rural communities with the furthest distance to travel.

“People rely on their local pharmacy not just as a place to get medicines, but as somewhere they can go to for informal health advice and information.

“If this lifeline was removed, it would mean more people having to potentially travel longer distances to GP surgeries and adding to existing pressures.”