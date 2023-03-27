A carer support group has been launched in Milton Keynes.

Independent Carers 4 Carers is a group run by carers for carers.

The new meet-up aims to offer support and impartial advice on different topics within the care sector during either virtual or in-person meetings. Ad hoc meetings also may be arranged for carers in need of support during in the evening or weekends.

Photo by Renate Vanaga.

The group is independent and is not affiliated with or funded by Milton Keynes City Council, the NHS or educational authorities.

Guests from charities, the legal sector, GP surgeries and educational services will be invited to host presentations and Q&A sessions across topics such as the Care Act, benefit advice, assessments, diagnosis, adult services and many more.

Attendees are also invited to suggest topics they would like to learn more about.