New NHS 111 mental health service launches for people in crisis in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Milton Keynes experiencing a mental health crisis can now get immediate help by dialling the 111 NHS service.

A new option has been introduced on the service and it means people can speak to a mental health professional at any hour of the day or night.

The aim is to ensure that anyone in mental health crisis can receive help at any time, regardless of their location, with the goal of providing timely support and reducing the need for A&E visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People of all ages who are in crisis, including children, or concerned family and loved ones on their behalf can call 111, select the mental health option and speak to a trained professional.

The NHS 111 service now has an option for mental health help

NHS staff will guide callers through support, such as organising face-to-face community support or access to specific services.

Previously, many local health systems had their own separate phone lines, which were fast-tracked during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that this will significantly improve the response times and outcomes for individuals experiencing mental health crisis. However, for people who need support at A&E, if there is a risk to life, every emergency department in England now has a mental health liaison team available to offer specialist care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Talking Therapy services are also available for people who need help with other conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and PTSD. Anyone can refer themselves online or by contacting their GP.

The NHS continues to advise people to call 999 if there is a serious risk to life.

Helen Hardy, Regional Head of Mental Health at NHS England – East of England, said: “We know more people than ever are struggling with their mental health, so it’s crucial that, when needed, crisis support is easy and straightforward to access.

“We’ve been rolling out NHS 111 support for people with mental health issues in recent years, so it’s fantastic that this free, universal package of support through one phone line is now fully established across the region and the rest of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, if you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, please call 111, and select the mental health option.”

A full list of mental health support options is available via the NHS website.