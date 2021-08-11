New NHS GP surgery to offer out-of-hours video consultations to Milton Keynes patients

NHS patients in Milton Keynes will now be able to access healthcare when and where they need it following a partnership between the Whitehouse Surgery, a new NHS GP practice, and leading digital healthcare company Livi.

The Whitehouse Surgery, which opened in December 2020 in a purpose-built building next to the V4 (Watling Street), is open to all Milton Keynes residents and will offer bookable video consultations alongside physical appointments.

Pre-booked video consultations can be made up to five days in advance or on the day, including weekends and evenings.

GPs

Appointments with a doctor are available between 7am and 10pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. Out-of-hours access will better address the needs of Milton Keynes residents, many of whom are commuters who have difficulty seeing a doctor during the week.

Harriet Bradley, UK Medical Director at Livi, said: “We want all patients to have access to high-quality care when and where they need it. Following our partnership with The Whitehouse Practice, busy parents, commuters and people working from home can now speak to a doctor, often in a matter of minutes, at a time that works for them.”

Kate Parker, Director of NHS Services, OneMedical Group, which runs the practice, said “We are a practice that is community focused with services built around our growing patient base’s needs. Livi is a key addition that ensures we can provide the best possible care to our patients seven days a week

The Whitehouse Surgery launch follows the success of OneMedical Group’s The Light Surgery in Leeds, where Livi’s digital technologies were incorporated with in-person primary care during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. GPs reported the use of digital technologies relieved their workload and helped to deliver 7,500 appointments in one year, achieving an average patient rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Bringing the most up-to-date care facilities to patients in Milton Keynes, the Whitehouse GP practice’s digital appointment offering was co-designed by Livi and OneMedical Group specifically to meet the needs of residents. Digital tools have been incorporated with the traditional suite of physical primary care to offer a high-quality, convenient experience for patients, and ease pressure on clinicians.

Livi enables patients to see GP and other health professionals by video through their smartphone, tablet or computer seven days a week. Livi is available to anyone in the UK as a paid GP service and is available through the NHS to five million patients across the UK. Livi recently became the first and only digital healthcare provider to be rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

OneMedical Group is a UK-based, family-owned health and wellbeing company within the NHS. Through five complementary divisions, OneMedical Group supports and delivers high quality NHS services across primary, urgent and community care settings.