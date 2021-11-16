New panels installed at Milton Keynes Hospital to reduce carbon output

New photovoltaic panels and insulation equipment has been added to Milton Keynes Hospital to further reduce carbon emissions at the facility.

The implementation of new panels, which were added while the building remained open are part of a larger sustainable strategy, NHS officials say.

Sitting atop the original community hospital buildings, the new panels had to be added in phases.

the new panels

Work was authorised after a survey carried out by Langley, found that the aged felt roofs and one raised asphalt area forming the main flat roof were all showing major deterioration, posing an urgent health and safety risk.

CWG Group was brought in as contractors on the project which need to be completed urgently and was of large scale with the eight roofs covering 5,000 square metres.

In total, a team of 25 roofing operatives were hired alongside a full-time site manager to replenish the surface.

Multiple potential combustible details were identified. One of the roofs had several failed lights, which CWG removed and upgraded.

More photos of the new panels

The rooflights optimise thermal insulation while allowing diffused natural light inside without solar glare. A snap-on security frame was also fitted for site safety.

Overall, CWG further 2000 photovoltaic panels during the project. Phase two will start later this year and will involve further extensive flat roof refurbishment.

MK Hospital is making a concerted effort to lower its electricity use given its scale as a 550-bed healthcare facility.

Tony Marsh, estates services manager at Milton Keynes Hospital said: “At the Trust we are undertaking a significant programme of work to replace and upgrade the flat roofing across the site, enabling us to improve the energy efficiency and performance of our estate.

This is the state of the roofm before work began

"This includes enhancing our roofing insulation, increasing the energy that we produce on site and reducing our carbon emissions.

“The service and work provided by Langley via their approved contractors CWG Group has been exemplary and completed to a high standard within the initial outlined timeline. Their five-year maintenance check scheme ensures that we have their ongoing support as we continue our journey to become a more environmentally-friendly and energy efficient organisation.”