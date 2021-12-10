New pop up boutique shop to open in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Willen Hospice is gearing up to open a new retail store in Midsummer Place shopping centre later this month. The shop, which is located in the former Northface unit will help the charity to raise vital funds after continuing to be severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The flagship store will offer an ethical and sustainable alternative to the fast fashion industry and throwaway culture by bringing together a selection of high quality pre-loved and new items, sourced from the generosity of the local community and offered at affordable prices. In addition to a wide range of clothing, accessories and toys, the store will also offer exclusive vintage and retro items, perfect for those with a love of one-off and rare items.

Mark Rawlins, Associate Director of Commercial at Willen Hospice said: “We are incredibly excited by this opportunity to expand our retail presence in Milton Keynes. This will be the first charity shop to open in a high-end retail shopping centre and this will be reflected in the range we have on offer.

Willen Hospice is to open a flagship retail store in Midsummer Place shopping centre later this month

"We rely heavily on the support of our local community to generate the £4.7m a year required to deliver our specialist end of life care. Our fundraising income generated through retail and events has been severely impacted over the past 18 months. This new store is a light at the end of a tunnel and we are very grateful to Midsummer Place for their generosity.

“The generosity doesn’t stop there. Local creative production company BCQ Group have kindly sponsored and produced all the in-store point of sale, signage and digital signage in support of Willen Hospice, leaving us to direct our income to where it’s needed most. Throughout the pandemic, our commitment to our patients has not wavered. This retail opportunity is so important to help generate vital income needed to continue delivering our compassionate care for people at the most difficult time in their lives.”