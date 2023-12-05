New ratings awarded to social care services in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
New ratings have been awarded to four social care services in Milton Keynes.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Figures for the last month show a care home was given a new rating in Milton Keynes:
• Caton House Residential and Nursing Home: Good, last inspected on October 16.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Precious Homes Limited: Good, last inspected on October 4.
• Hands In Harmony Home Care Services Limited: Good, last inspected on October 5.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Blessing's Care: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 12.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.