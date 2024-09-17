Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new service that aims to make the experience of leaving hospital easier for patients and their families has been launched in Milton Keynes.

The city has previously been ranked number one in England by an independent body for the prompt discharge of hospital patients who are ready to go home with the support of social care.

A dedicated team of specialists will work 365 days a year as part of the Discharge Hub, to ensure patients are given the necessary support when they leave hospital care.

Among the team will be a Housing Officer, who will ensure suitable housing is considered as early as possible, and a Voluntary Sector Co-Ordinator, responsible for connecting patients with community organisations that can help them remain independent at home.

The Milton Keynes Integrated Discharge Hub has been set up by Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes City Council and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.

Speaking about the launch of the hub, Ian Reckless, the chief medical officer at Milton Keynes University Hospital said: “The hub represents a significant step forward in how we can tailor our help and support for residents on discharge from hospital.

“By working closely with our partners, we can ensure that patients receive the comprehensive support they need to transition smoothly from hospital to home.

“There will be fewer delays - which are frustrating for all - and a real sense of ‘one team’ working with residents and their loved ones.”

For more information about the hub email [email protected]