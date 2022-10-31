New unit opens to provide same day emergency care at Milton Keynes Hospital

A brand new unit has opened today (Monday) at MK hospital to provide instant emergency care for patients.

The Maple Centre, backed by £10 million government funding, will ease the pressure on A&E and other busy wards at the hospital.

It will provide same day emergency care for patients and enable them to receive treatment without being admitted to hospital.

The MPs are impressed with the new Maple Cent at Milton Keynes Hospital

The centre includes a new 26 bed ward and 16 assessment rooms. It is designed to provide improved integrated access to primary care, community and social care for patients with complex or multiple needs who attend A&E.

It will give treatment and support to patients, returning them home at the earliest opportunity and lessening demand on other services.

A number of existing teams will move into the new centre. These include the Ambulatory Emergency Care Unit, Bridging Clinic, OPAT and VTE Clinic, as well as Emergency Surgical Clinic.

These services had previously been provided in the Willow Unit, opposite ward 16, or the Acorn Suite in A&E.

City MPs Iain Stewar and Ben Everitt were given a tour of the new facility by the hospital’s CEO Joe Harrison and were impressed by the attention to detail in every aspect of the building. Both have thanked MKUH staff for the work they have put in to make the building possible,

Iain, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “The Maple Centre will be a real asset to Milton Keynes University Hospital, helping Milton Keynes residents to get the care that they need.

Ben, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “Firstly I want to thank the team at Milton Keynes University Hospital and those involved in the wider community for the exceptional work they have put into this project over the last few years."

He added: “The building looks absolutely incredible and will provide a real boost to people receiving healthcare in Milton Keynes and will also be a positive step forward for staff working at the hospital.

