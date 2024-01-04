New Year spike in demand for local home care company

A local home care company has seen a sharp rise in demand for its services as families look to address health and wellbeing issues they may have seen in loved ones over the festive period.

This has led to new employment opportunities on offer for people keen to begin or further a career in care.

Home Instead Milton Keynes has seen a seasonal uplift in client enquiries. When families get together for festive gatherings, they often see a change in a loved one’s health, cognitive ability or general disposition, particularly if they haven’t seen each other for a long time. That leads to families having to consider care options.

Sue Prosky, owner at Home Instead Milton Keynes, says: “For many of us, Christmas is when we spend more time with family members than usual. We might notice Mum is more forgetful than last time she visited and is repeating stories. Or perhaps Dad has lost weight and is off his food? It might be that an older loved one is talking about how little they see friends these days and is struggling with loneliness.

“For many families, job number one for the new year is to get professional care.”

Home Instead is looking for Care Professionals to meet this rise in demand.

Sue says: “Those coming onboard and joining as care professionals aren’t just starting a new job, they’re acting as a lifeline for local families. There are few roles more rewarding than a job in care and it won’t be long before you realise how much of a difference you’re making. We match care professionals to clients based on similar interests and personality traits; it’s no surprise that so many of them become genuine companions. “

“Our new recruits needn’t worry if they don’t have previous experience in care. We provide full training and ongoing support that will stand you in excellent stead to make it possible for an older adult in the local area to live well at home.”

Home Instead Milton Keynes has been open for 12 years and employs 85 care professionals who help older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.